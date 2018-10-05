New governments imposed in Punjab, centre: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday, October 5, 2018, alleged that the new governments in Punjab and the centre were imposed. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

SARGODHA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday alleged that the new governments in Punjab and the centre were imposed.

Speaking to the media in Sargodha, the PPP chairman criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. "Imran Khan had promised that he will create 10 million jobs and construct five million houses.

However, the supplementary budget neither has any mention of the job nor the promised houses," Bilawal said.

The PPP chief further said that the 'tabdeeli budget' has slashed funds to all sectors including education and health.

Further, commenting on the increase in tariffs of electricity and gas, Bilawal said the hike will only affect the common man.

"This government will continue to take away attention from real problems by distracting the people," he said.