Trump 'very proud' after Senate sets vote on Kavanaugh nomination

Friday Oct 05, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh - File photo 

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday he is "very proud" that the Senate has cleared the way to hold a vote on Brett Kavanaugh, his controversial nominee to the Supreme Court.

"Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting 'YES' to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!" Trump said in a tweet.

Kavanaugh's once near-certain confirmation to the lifelong appointment on the constitutional court is on a knife-edge after bitter debate over sexual assault allegations dating to his school and university days. On Friday the Senate voted along party lines to remove the last obstacle to holding a decisive vote this weekend.

