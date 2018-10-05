Can't connect right now! retry
PCB imposes 4-month ban on Ahmad Shahzad for doping

LAHORE: Ahmad Shahzad has been banned for four months for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-doping rules, a press release said on Friday. The ban will be effective from July 10, 2018.

The PCB states that Shahzad was charged with two anti-doping violations for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample.

“Ahmad accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB Rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Ahmad, agreed Sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB Rules have been reached,” said the press release.

Apart from the ban, Shahzad will also deliver lectures on anti-doping as part of his rehabilitation.

Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani, emphasized that “PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket and hopes that in future cricketers will exercise utmost care to ensure that no Prohibited Substances enter their system”.

