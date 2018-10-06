Two men accused of attempting to gang-rape minor girl caught in Tando Muhammad Khan

Geo.tv/Files

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Authorities apprehended two suspects Friday night for allegedly trying to gang-rape a minor girl here in the city, Geo News reported.



According to police, the suspects had lured the girl to their den in an area on the outskirts of the city where they attempted to sexually assault the child. However, residents of the area gathered when she cried for help and caught the two alleged predators.



The bystanders who had come to the little girl's rescue then handed over the alleged gang-rapists to police, who subsequently filed a first information report (FIR).