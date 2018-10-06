Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran, army chief in Quetta to review security situation

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa reached Quetta on Saturday to review the security situation of the province.

“The premier will be briefed on the security situation of Balochistan at Southern Command headquarters,” the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

PM Imran during his visit will preside over a high-level meeting to review development projects and the overall situation of Balochistan.

The prime minister will also hold meetings with Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and provinical chief minister Mir Jam Kamal.

