PML-N tables resolution in Punjab Assembly condemning Shehbaz’s arrest

Shehbaz Sharif appeared today in an accountability court-Geo News

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday tabled a resolution condemning the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a corruption probe.

The PML-N president was arrested by NAB on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and was produced before accountability court Judge Najmul Hasan. The court granted a 10-day physical remand of Shehbaz to NAB.

The resolution stated that below-the-belt tactics are being used to save a failed government.

Protests will be carried out throughout the country if Shehbaz Sharif is not released before the by-polls, the resolution added.

The by-polls are scheduled to take place on October 14.

The inquiry conducted states that Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of Punjab had unlawfully assumed powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC), misused his authority and acted in connivance with Fawad Hassan Fawad who at the time was Secretary Implementation to CM Punjab and others. Contracts awarded to M/s Ch. A Latif and sons for the development and infrastructure of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project were illegally cancelled.