Punjab CM denies political involvement in Pakpattan DPO’s transfer

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has denied political involvement in the transfer of former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal.



In a response submitted to the Supreme Court, the chief minister stated he has never misused his authority and that he believes in the supremacy of the law.

It was further stated that the report submitted by National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Maher Khaliq Dad Lak was based on assumptions and could not be relied on.

On October 3, an inquiry report was submitted in the Supreme Court stating that Gondal was transferred on the basis of political intervention.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu notice of the former DPO's transfer following an alleged altercation with Khawar Maneka — the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife.

During the hearing, Khaliq Dad submitted an inquiry report which stated that the former Pakpattan DPO’s transfer was done on the basis of influence.

The report said that during the meeting at Buzdar's office, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar behaved in a humiliating manner and former IGP Kaleem Imam "played the role of a rubber stamp".

Following this, the chief justice remarked, "Gondal was transferred following the meeting at the Punjab CM House."

While clearing his position, Ahsan Jameel also submitted a report in the court stating that he was part of the meeting as a close friend of the Maneka family.

The report states that Ahsan Jameel tried to solve the matter with honesty and could not be tried for violating any code of conduct as he did not hold any public office.