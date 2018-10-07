Several protesting outside PM Imran's Zaman Park residence arrested

LAHORE: Several protesting outside Prime Minister Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore were arrested on Sunday.



Dismissed staff of the Punjab Vocational Training were demonstrating ahead of the premier's arrival in the city.



The protest caused inconvenience to citizens, as it resulted in a traffic jam on the Canal Bank Road.

Prime Minister Imran is in Lahore on a one day visit, where he met the Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

PM Imran has summoned a meeting of the National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab later today.



During his visit, the prime minister will also be briefed on the Clean and Green Punjab project, local government system, and task forces for the health and education sectors.

The premier will examine an anti-encroachment operation recently launched by the Punjab government. During his visit, PM Imran will be apprised on the progress of the 100-day plan.