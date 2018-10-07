Kangana Ranaut accuses Queen director of sexual harassment

Actress Kangna Ranaut has become the latest Bollywood actor who has accused Queen director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment.



According to reports, Ranaut claims that Bahl harassed her during the shooting of the film.

The latest development surrounding Bahl comes to light after a woman working at Phantom Film of which Bahl is one of the owners said, the director had molested her while they were in Goa in 2017.

Ranuat while speaking to India Today Ranuat had said, that she supports her and believes her.

Further, the actress revealed her own experience with Bahl.

Ranuat said, “Even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day.”

“I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness. He partied every night and shamed me for sleeping early and not being cool enough," she added.

The 31-year-old revealed, that he would get a little too close for comfort at times.

"I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say, 'I love how you smell K'."

The actress also shared how she lost out on a project after she supported the girl.

"At that time Vikas had come to me with a script about a gold medalist from Haryana. When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me. I didn't mind losing out on a good script and I never called him either.”

“I was determined to say what I felt was right. The matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn't hear any updates on the same," Ranut added.