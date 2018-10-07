Man allegedly kills wife, son for 'honour' in Kabirwala

A man allegedly killed his wife and son for honour in Kabirwala early Sunday, October 7, 2018. Photo: File

KABIRWALA: A man allegedly killed his wife and son for honour in Kabirwala early Sunday.

Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mahni Sial vicinity, used a sharp tool to murder his wife Parveen and 11-year-old son Abdul Rehman, the police said.

The accused man's 20-year-old daughter Maryam was critically injured after he attacked his family members.

Ali was arrested soon after the incident was reported to authorities.

A probe is under way into the incident.

Incidents of rape and honour killings are rampant in Pakistan, with most victims forced into silence. In the case of killings for 'honour', the accused are often pardoned by other heirs of the victim.

"Laws are supposed to guide better behaviour, not allow destructive behaviour to continue with impunity," said former senator Sughra Imam, remarked.

Some 500 women are killed each year in Pakistan at the hands of family members over perceived damage to "honour" that can involve eloping, fraternising with men or any other infraction against conservative values relating to women.