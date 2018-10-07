KMC reportedly bars activists from planting trees in adopted park

A lock can be seen on the park gate, allegedly placed by KMC. Photo: Facebook video screen grab

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has allegedly barred activists from working on their green campaign in a park they had adopted.

According to Shehzad Qureshi, who started the Urban Forest initiative, KMC cancelled their adoption of the park saying the activists were not properly working on their green campaign.

In a video message posted on social media, Qureshi said they adopted the park last year and prior to doing so had completed a pilot project.

The papers from KMC were signed in May, but when the activists started their work in August they were stopped soon after, in September, he said.

Qureshi added the authorities told them their plan had to be approved, but kept them in waiting until he met Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, who gave him a go-ahead.

However, during this period, the park was filled with trash. Due to this, the work was delayed as it took an entire month to clear the trash.

Finally, the work started in February, in which people from various walks of life participated, he said.

More than 3,000 people have planted around 6,500 trees in the park under the Urban Forest initiative, Qureshi further said, adding that they had to plan another 2,500 but were barred from doing so.

Qureshi said he tried to contact the mayor and director general of the parks but to no avail, and therefore posted the video on social media to make himself heard and to highlight the issue.