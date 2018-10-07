Hamza calls Shehbaz’s arrest ‘joke with nation’

Hamza Shehbaz. Photo: file 1

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday called the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau, 'a joke with the nation'.



Shehbaz was arrested by NAB on Friday in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, was arrested when he appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

The opposition leader’s son said that his father saved as many as Rs2300 billion of the national exchequer in different projects, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's biases against the PML-N is now known to the people of Pakistan.

Hamza said that Rs70bn Peshawar bus metro project has become ruins of the past.

“Shehbaz was summoned before the NAB in a different case and was arrested in another, such joke with the nation will not last long,” he said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz at his Jati Umra residence earlier today. Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting between the PML-N supremo and Shehbaz's sons.

PML-N calls central executive committee meeting

The PML-N has summoned a central executive committee meeting in Lahore on Monday, October 8 to devise a strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's moves.

The meeting will be chaired by party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The party has called the arrest of Shehbaz 'unjust', a few days before the by-election. The PML-N has also decided to consult with other opposition parties on the contemporary issues.