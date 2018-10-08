Final negotiations between government, FATF under way

ISLAMABAD: Final negotiations between the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the government began on Monday in the federal capital.



According to sources, Pakistan informed the FATF team about the proposed amendments in its money laundering law, saying sentences for those involved in the crime would be increased and that all steps have been taken to stop monetary assistance to terrorists.

The Pakistani delegation said they would provide required information to other countries once the proposed amendments are approved, sources said.

The FATF Asia-Pacific team reached Islamabad on Sunday night and will be in the country till October 19.

Sources said the team will meet officials of the ministries of finance and interior, the financial monitoring unit and the state bank during its visit.

The FATF team will review the administrative and legal measures taken by Pakistan to stop the monetary assistance of terrorists, sources said.

The delegation is also expected to hold meetings with officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies.



A report regarding measures taken by the government to curb the financial assistance of terrorists will be presented in a meeting of the FATF, scheduled to be held later this year.

In June, the FATF said Pakistan had made “a high-level political commitment” to work with the global watchdog and Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering to strengthen its anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime.

Pakistan was formally added to the grey list of countries involved in providing monetary assistance to terrorism and related causes after a June meeting of FATF in Paris.

FATF, a global body that combats terror financing and money laundering, had taken the decision to place Pakistan on its grey list during a plenary meeting in February this year. The country was also included in the list from 2012 to 2015.