'Meeting you will be a privilege', Shah Rukh Khan tells Malala

Malala and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that meeting Malala Yousafzai will be a privilege.

The King of Bollywood's comment came in response to a tweet by the Nobel laureate who invited SRK to a talk at Oxford University where she is currently studying.

Principal of Oxford University Alan Rusbridger had initially invited SRK to talk to the students at the prestigious varsity in November 2016.

“Can we tempt to Oxford University to talk to our students at Lady Margaret Hall? They love you (I'm the principal),” Rusbridger tweeted to the Bollywood superstar.

Quoting Rusbridger's tweet, Malala wrote to SRK saying, "Still waiting!!!!"

Responding to Malala, SRK said, "Most certainly would love to do it and meeting u will be a privilege."



"Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon,” he added.

Malala is currently studying at Oxford University and is an advocate for girls' education. She was shot by a Taliban gunman in 2012 while sitting in her school bus in Swat Valley.