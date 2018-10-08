Money laundering case: Anwar Majeed requests for B-class facilities in jail

KARACHI: Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, who is accused in a multi-billion rupee money laundering case, has filed a petition seeking B-class facilities in jail.



In the petition, Majeed has pleaded that he is an educated man and hence should be provided with B-class facilities.

A banking court which is hearing the money laundering case issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Authority prosecutor upon receiving the request.

Earlier, the court had accepted Hussain Lawai's petition for B-class facilities in jail.



The case

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were also arrested by the FIA in August.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

The case was initially registered in 2015 against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Lawai.

In August, Lawai and banker Taha Raza were detained and booked for allegedly facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts through which suspicious transactions were made to different companies, including M/s Zardari Group.