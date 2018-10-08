Senate session marred by protest over Shehbaz’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Senate session on Monday was marred by strong protest from the treasury benches over the comments issued by opposition member Maulana Ataur Rehman in his speech over Shehbaz Sharif's arrest.



The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader said that the National Assembly Opposition Leader's arrest on the behest of the federal government compromised the sanctity of the house.

"The premier doesn't understand where the country is heading," he said.

The ministers and the members of the treasury benches protested over the remarks. Senate Chairman demanded an apology from the opposition member.

State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan said that the issued remarks are intolerable. Senator Azam Swati said that Maulana Ata disturbed the decorum of the house. Meanwhile, the JUI-F leader refused to apologise for his remarks.

"When we say anything they object to it on the pretext of distrubing the sanctity of the house but what about the sanctity of the country," he said.

The opposition boycotted the session during the speech of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

"PM Imran did not name anyone in his speech. He said that he wont spare any looter and dacoit. I wonder why the opposition is scared from the remarks," he said.