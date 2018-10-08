Nawaz says ‘people of container’ will have to pay price: sources

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo in the party's central executive committee meeting said that the contemporary circumstances are not new to the party as the leaders and workers have a glorious history of giving sacrifices Photo: File

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif warned on Monday that the "people of the container" will soon have to pay for whatever they are doing right now, sources informed Geo News.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, during the party's central executive committee meeting, said that the contemporary circumstances are not new to the party as the leaders and workers have a glorious history of giving sacrifices.

"We won't be silenced. Our building momentum could not be stopped," sources quoted him as saying. "The fools are shooting themselves in the foot."

Nawaz also expressed his reservations over rising inflation and the government policies regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"We have strong reservations on revised CPEC contracts. The federal government is playing an adverse role regarding Pakistan-China relations," he reportedly said.

The PML-N supremo said that the government has made life difficult for the poor.

This was the first party meeting chaired by Nawaz since his release from Adiala jail.

The PML-N has given a deadline until Tuesday (tomorrow) for summoning sessions of the National and Punjab assemblies over the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to media after the CEC meeting, Rana Sanaullah said that they had submitted requisitions for summoning sessions of both the assemblies.

He said that if the sessions were not called, then they would conduct the sessions outside the respective assemblies.

The PML-N, during the meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), decided to protest inside the Parliament over Shehbaz’s arrest.



The meeting, held in Model Town, Lahore, was attended by the party’s CEC members.

Some participants also suggested taking to the streets in protest, whereas some others proposed not to protest on the streets in the country's interest.