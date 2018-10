Geo News/Screenshot/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Police arrested three suspects Monday night during an operation carried out in the city's Sir Syed Town, Geo News reported.



Weapons, drugs, and stolen phones were recovered from the arrested suspects, police said.

On the other hand, a three-member group suspected of selling fake degrees was also arrested Paposh Nagar late last night, authorities noted.



Separately, one person was injured during a firing incident in Orangi Town.