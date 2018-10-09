Good times are ahead, public should be patient: ports minister

KARACHI: The public should be patient for some more time as good times are ahead, said Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi.



He said this while responding to a question by a journalist during an informal session at Sindh High Court on Tuesday.

During the conversation, a journalist raised question on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s slogan for change, asking why tariff on gas has been increased.

To this, Zaidi said everyone was going through a tough time, even the ministers as their salaries were not hidden from anyone.

However, he added, the public should stay patient for some more time as good time are coming ahead.

Earlier, while speaking at Annual Dinner 2018 of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, the shipping minister had urged the private sector to come forward and help the government as it had no money and can hence not help the public alone.

The minister had said that the government is increasingly turning to the private sector for additional funding to meet fiscal gaps.