SC dismisses health secretary’s report on child deaths in Thar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed Sindh health secretary’s report on child deaths due to malnutrition in Tharparkar.



While hearing the suo motu notice on Tuesday over child deaths in Thar, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked why the issue of malnutrition in the district of Sindh has not been solved yet.

To this, the additional advocate general, who was present in the court, said a report has been submitted. However, the chief justice expressed anger, saying they had sought a solution not a report.

Justice Nisar also asked the additional advocate general about the wheat sent for the aid of people in Tharparkar, saying grains of sand were found in the sacks. He also asked who was responsible to draft a policy to combat famine and provide food to people.

At the hearing, MNA Ramesh Kumar was called to inform the court about situation in Tharparkar, during which he said corruption was rampant in the district while land was being encroached for coal. He added that members of assemblies also had their names in lists of people deserving food aid.

Moreover, Kumar said, drug peddlers were roaming freely in Tharparkar while the coal power project was not functional despite inauguration.

Over the MNA’s response, Justice Nisar directed the chief secretary to draft a relevant policy and provide food and water in Tharparkar on an emergency basis.

He asked the chief minister and health secretary why people were dying in the district and summoned advocate general, health, finance and education secretaries in the next hearing scheduled for October 11.