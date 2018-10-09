FIFA tells PFF to revise its statutes by March 2020

FIFA has recommended Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to revise its statute and align it with the governing body’s statues before going into next elections

KARACHI: The FIFA has recommended Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to revise its statutes and align them with the governing body’s statutes before going into next elections, which should be held before March 2020.

A FIFA spokesman confirmed to Geo.tv that the situation of the PFF was discussed by FIFA’s Member Associations Committee on September 26, 2018.

“During its discussions, the Committee underlined that the original mandate of the PFF executive committee (i.e. June 2015 until June 2019) should in principle be respected,” said the spokesman.

However, the committee acknowledged that certain important steps needed to be taken to ensure that the PFF elections are carried out properly, he added.

“In particular, the Committee noted that the PFF Statutes need to be aligned with the requirements of FIFA and the FIFA Statutes as well as that the clubs eligible to participate in the electoral process have to be scrutinised,” the spokesman explained.

The Members Association Committee, therefore, decided that the PFF needs to revise its statutes in order to align them with the requirements of FIFA and the FIFA Statutes and, in parallel, carry out the scrutiny of the clubs.

“Once these steps have been completed, elections of a new PFF executive committee shall be held in a timely manner, but at the latest by the end of March 2020.

“The Committee further mandated the FIFA administration to elaborate a roadmap laying out the aforementioned steps and taking into account the input of the PFF,” the spokesman concluded.