Teams from 11 countries participate in Army-organised PACES competition

RAWALPINDI: The second international PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) competition commenced in Lahore under arrangements by the army, in which teams from 11 countries too part.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 16 domestic teams from Pakistan Army and 17 international teams from 11 countries including Bahrain, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, UAE and UK are participating in the competition. Contingents from seven countries including Egypt, Italy, Myanmar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan are participating as observers.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at the Fortress Stadium. The ceremony was attended by a large number of spectators.

Welcoming the participants, General Bajwa highlighted the significance of physical fitness in undertaking the challenges and hardships associated with soldiering. He said that the competition demands a high level of combat skill to meet challenges of modern-day warfare. However, the spirit of soldiering and multinational participation is equally if not more important.

The competition will continue till October 15.