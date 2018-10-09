Govt will safeguard rights of religious minorities, PM tells bishops

The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on being elected as the head of the Government and said that the Christian community would become a strength for the Prime Minister. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the Constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all citizens irrespective of cast, colour or creed and the government will continue to protect rights of the minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities to participate in national life.



The premier issued the remarks in his meeting with a delegation of bishops from various churches of Pakistan at the PM Office.

The delegation comprised of Bishop Irfan Jamil (Lahore), Bishop Alwin Samuel (Sialkot), Arch Bishop Arshad Joseph (Islamabad), Arch Bishop Sebastian Shah (Lahore), Dr. Rev. Qaiser Tulles (Lahore), Dr. Liaqat Qaiser (Lahore), Bishop Leo Paul (Multan), Mr. Anthony Lamuel, General Secretary Pakistan Bible Society, Ms. Jennifer Jaq Jiwan, Ex-Director Christian Study Center, Dr. Jamil Nasir representative of Penticostal Churches and Mr. Rubina Feroz.

The delegation felicitated the Prime Minister on being elected as the head of the Government and said that the Christian community would become a strength for the Prime Minister in translating his vision into reality.

Prime Minister acknowledged and appreciated the services of non-Muslim communities especially the Christian community in various fields including education, health and social welfare.

He emphasized upon the need for promoting inter-faith harmony and working hand-in-hand for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister regarding some issues concerning the Christian community and also put forth certain suggestions for promoting inter-faith harmony and addressing the issues faced by the monitories.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for meeting them and assured the fullest support towards the development agenda of the government.

Member National Assembly Ms. Shunila Ruth was also present during the meeting.