Uloomi Karim to star in Pakistan’s first-ever MMA event

MMA star Uloomi Karim Shaheen. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistani mixed martial arts (MMA) star Uloomi Karim Shaheen will be headlining the country’s first-ever international MMA event next month.

Uloomi, who famously defeated India’s Yadwinder Singh in 2016, will take on Philippines' Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw in the co-main event of the Brave Combat Federation's Brave 17 event, set to take place in Lahore on October 27.

The Brave 17 fight marks the first time an international MMA promotion is staging its event in Pakistan. Bahrain-based Brave Combat Federation will hold the event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore.

Among the 20 fighters on the fight card, seven are from Pakistan: Abbas Khan, Sikandar Badar, Najam Khan, Haider “The Giant” Farman, Zia Mashwani, Mehmosh “The Renegade” Raza and Uloomi Karim Shaheen.

Uloomi and Pacatiw will face off in the Bantamweight bout. It will make Uloomi the first Pakistani fighter to co-headline an international MMA event.

In the other main event of the night, Rodrigo Cavalheiro of Brazil will face Abdoul “Sinistro” Abdouraguimov of France in the welterweight division.