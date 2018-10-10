Woman caught carrying 20 phones at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Customs officials on Tuesday night caught a woman carrying 20 smartphones worth Rs3 million at Islamabad International Airport.



According to customs officials, the woman was traveling from a foreign airline and attempted to leave the green channel without having her luggage checked upon landing.

Customs officials carried out a search of the woman’s luggage and found 20 phones.

“Sindh House protocol officer Abdul Rehman had come to receive the woman,” customs officials added.

Further, customs official said, “A letter has been written to the concerned department regarding the cancellation of Abdul Rahman’s protocol card.”