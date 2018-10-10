Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 10 2018
Temperature likely to rise to 38°C in Karachi today

Wednesday Oct 10, 2018

KARACHI: The mercury is expected to rise to 38°C in the metropolis today (Wednesday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry and hot in Karachi over the next 24 hours and there will be dusty winds.

The Met Office said that light winds are blowing from the north-west and visibility in the area near the Jinnah International Airport has been reduced to 2-3kms owing to dust.

“The maximum temperature will likely be recorded at 38°C in the metropolis,” the Met Office added.

Karachi has been experiencing hot weather for the past few days with the mercury soaring to 40°C on Saturday.

