Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed’s office raided in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEA) on Tuesday night raided the offices of Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed in the metropolis.



Majeed, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son Abdul Ghani were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.



According to sources, a team investigating the money laundering charges against Majeed raided his office located near the hockey stadium in Karachi.

Sources further said, “During the raid, the investigative team searched the offices and records pertaining to Majeed's sugar mills."

The case

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.



The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

The case was initially registered in 2015 against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Lawai.

In August, Lawai and banker Taha Raza were detained and booked for allegedly facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts through which suspicious transactions were made to different companies, including M/s Zardari Group.