Another woman accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment

Indian actor Sandhya Mridul, who has done films such as Page 3, Angry Indian Goddesses and Socha Na Tha, has come out in support of filmmaker Vinta Nanda’s rape allegations against actor Alok Nath and shared a harrowing story of her own.

Sandhya share with HuffPo India a detailed account of an incident from years ago, when Alok attacked her while they were shooting together for a show.

“At the very start of my career, I was shooting a telefilm in Kodaikanal. I was the lead. And very excited. Alok Nath was my on-screen father and Reema Lagoo my mother,” she said.

“I was a huge fan of this wonderful Babuji. I felt so fortunate happy and confident. Till one night after an early pack up. The cast went out for dinner. At dinner he got progressively drunk and started insisting I sit with him and that I belonged to him and other stuff that I don't clearly remember but it made me very nervous and uncomfortable. My co-star realised what was happening and got me out of there,” Mridul added.

The actor continued, “We went back to the hotel without dinner. It was late and I was back in my room and the costume dada came to my room to give me my clothes for the next day as I had a very early call time. Few minutes after he left there was a knock on my door I opened the door thinking it was him again… it was an inebriated Alok Nath I instinctively tried to shut the door but he pushed it and lunged at me, I stepped aside he went flying past me into the room .. I fell back toward the bathroom door he lunged at me again screaming I want you you're mine .. I dodged again he went into the bathroom and I think I latched the loo door and ran out of my room down the corridor into the lobby. Fortunately, my DoP was there making a call from the reception.”

He came back to my room what ensued was traumatic because a belligerent Alok Nath refused to leave.. kept screaming shouting threatening abusing trying to grab me.. but at some point we managed to make him leave. The hairdresser was called and made to sleep in my room I was so shaken up, she further said.

Mridul further said, “It didn't stop there .. every evening he would drink and every night calls were made to my room. I dreaded the ring.. I had to keep it off the hook most of the times. But then he would come calling. It was a catch 22 situation. I had the hairdresser moved in to my room permanently. I was a nervous wreck.”

The actor further urged, “Don't be ashamed. Don't be scared. Don't bury. Don't let it fester. And corrode your soul. Let's Speak. Let's keep this fire going.”

A day earlier, Indian director Vinta Nanda who produced and wrote hit TV serialTara has alleged that veteran actor who was part of the show, raped her.

In a Facebook post, Nanda alleged that Nath raped her and harassed Tara's female lead.

Alok is known for his roles as a stereotypical Indian father, personifying religious traditions and moral values in films and TV shows.

"He stripped in front of me, manhandled me"

A crew member from Hum Saath Saath Hain has come forward claiming Nath stripped infront of her and manhandled her.



Speaking to Mid-day, a crew member shared her ordeal during the filming of Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain.

"We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room," she said.

The woman added, "I was shell-shocked; I couldn't muster the courage to speak up against him. He was extremely close to the Barjatyas, and Sooraj sir would have taken it badly."

"I don't actively do movies anymore," she said, adding "The course of my career changed [after this episode]. But Vinta's post brought it all back."

The woman added, "I am glad CINTAA is taking action against him. I salute Vinta's courage; I wish I could show the same courage, but life has come way past it and I can't put my family through this."