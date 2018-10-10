Court gets progress report on auction of Ishaq Dar’s assets

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The progress report on auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets was submitted in the accountability court on Wednesday.

The seizure of Dar’s assets was ordered after he did not appear before the accountability court in case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

Investigation officer Nadir Abbas submitted report on seizure of assets, in which it has been stated National Accountability Bureau has provided details on Dar’s accounts to the Punjab government.

According to the report, the accounts belonging to Dar and his companies hold more than Rs500.8 million that have been seized by the Punjab government.

Moreover, the provincial government has also seized Dar’s house in Gulberg 3, Lahore, while the six acres land in Malot, Islamabad was sold before investigation into the case began, report further stated.

Three plots belonging to Dar in a housing society were also seized over court orders in December 2017.

Dar’s house was also raided for his vehicles to be impounded but none were there, therefore, search for them was under way, according to the NAB report.

The court would be informed on further progress in the case once Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan submits its report on the shares of Dar and his wife.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

In November 2017, then-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accepted Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as the finance minister.