pakistan
Wednesday Oct 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Punjab IG transfer: Establishment Division asks ECP to withdraw its order

Wednesday Oct 10, 2018

Photo: File

LAHORE: The Establishment Division on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to withdraw a notification suspending the transfer of Punjab police chief Tahir Khan.

On Tuesday, the ECP suspended the federal government's decision to replace Punjab police chief Tahir Khan with Amjad Javed Saleemi. The Establishment Division had issued a notification to appoint Amjad Saleemi as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In the letter, the Establishment Division has stated, "ECP's September 3 order is not a hindrance in the transfers and postings of police chiefs."

“The ECP had advised against transfers and postings in districts where by-polls are scheduled to be held, however, the Punjab IGP’s transfer was made in accordance with the law after consultation," it added.

ECP suspends govt's decision to remove Tahir Khan as Punjab police chief

Election Commission Secretariat will submit details to CEC regarding Khan's removal as Punjab IGP, sources said

The election commission officials had said the police chief replacement would be considered a violation of the ECP rules due to the upcoming by-polls.

However, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said Tahir Khan was removed as Punjab's police chief for not obeying orders of the government.

The federal minister said Khan had exhibited carelessness towards institutional matters and did not fulfil his responsibilities. "We have given a clear message to the bureaucracy that we want work done," Chaudhry had said. "In the present government's tenure, only those who perform will continue to serve on their positions."  

