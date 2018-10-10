Younis Khan offered coaching role in Japan

Younis Khan. File photo: AFP/Getty Images

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is all set to coach budding cricketers in Japan.

Pakistan-born Japan-based businessman Abid Hussain told Geo News that the batting legend has responded positively to his offer to coach players in Japan.

Abid Hussain, who hails from Faisalabad, added that he always wanted to have Pakistani players visiting Japan in order to motivate cricket fans, and his offer to Younis is just another step in this regard.

The businessman elaborated that he has offered the former cricketer to set up a coaching camp in Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagoya.

When contacted, Younis confirmed he has been in talks with Abid Hussain over his proposal which seems likely, adding that the gentlemen’s game is enjoying growing popularity among nations who don’t have international teams.

When asked if he would be going to Japan, Younis said he would decide soon on the matter.