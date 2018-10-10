Pakistani journalists express solidarity with PFUJ in Brussels

Belgium President of Pakistan Press Club Imran Choudhry, in his address at the demonstration, said that the Pakistani government must assure the supremacy of rights in light of the Artice 19 of the constitution. Photo: Geo News

BRUSSELS: Pakistani journalists staged a demonstration on Tuesday outside European Commission to express their solidarity with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists’ protest call.



PFUJ gave a protest call all over the country against rising structural censorship and dismissal of media workers.

The protest was led and attended by the journalist fraternity in the major city centers outside respective press clubs.

Belgium President of Pakistan Press Club Imran Choudhry, in his address at the demonstration, said that the Pakistani government must assure the supremacy of rights in light of the Artice 19 of the constitution.

He said that the article grants freedom of speech and right to information.

Chaudhry demanded safety, security and job security of the Pakistani journalists.

The participants of the demonstration expressed their concerns about rising redundancies in the media industry.