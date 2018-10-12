SC to hear review petition on PM Imran's disqualification case on Oct 18

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 12, 2018

The bench will be headed CJ Saqib Nisar. Photo: File 
 

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the review petition on a disqualification case verdict exonerating Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 18.

The review petition was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence in the ephedrine quota case. 

The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The Supreme Court mentioned in its judgment that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was not liable to declare his offshore company, Niazi Services Ltd, in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder nor a director of the said company. 

The court also said that Imran provided sufficient money trail vindicating his claims of Bani Gala property's purchase price.

Abbasi had filed the petition in November last year.

