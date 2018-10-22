Meera's lawyer sends her legal notice, actor asks him to respond too

Advocate Balkh Sher Khosa says Meera owes him Rs1.5mn in fee, but cheques given by her were bounced. Geo News FILE

If there is anything certain about actor Meera then it is the fact that she knows the art of entertaining her fans with her unique acts every now and then.



The actor had another trick up her sleeves which she unfolded on none other than her own lawyer on Monday.

She received a legal notice from her lawyer after the cheques given by the actor allegedly bounced.

The counsel, Balkh Sher Khosa, said Meera owed him Rs1.5 million in fee, but the cheques given by her were bounced.

In return, Meera came up with a unique argument telling Khosa to himself respond to the notice, being her counsel.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khosa represented the actor in double-nikkah case pertaining to her and a man, Ateequr Rehman.