Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan has the dreamiest eyes: Deepika Padukone

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone. Photo: File

The eagerly awaited sixth season of Koffee With Karan premiered Sunday night and featured Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Karan Johar started his show with a round-up of all that happened in the film industry in the one year that the show was off air. The filmmaker also casually brushed aside the issue of nepotism that was raised during his show last year.

After discussing the two actor’s success, the “elephant in the room” that is the fact that Alia is dating Deepika’s ex Ranbir Kapoor was also brought up and they both agreed that there was “no awkwardness” between them.

However, the highlight of the show was when during Karan’s famous rapid-fire round, Deepika was asked “who has the dreamiest eyes in Bollywood”.

The actor responded saying, “Fawad Khan” and Karan agreed.

While Fawad and Deepika have not done any films together, the two walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in 2016. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Wow moment' for Rishi Kapoor as he and Ranbir bump into Robert De Niro

'Wow moment' for Rishi Kapoor as he and Ranbir bump into Robert De Niro

 Updated 8 hours ago
Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

Freddie Mercury's spontaneity challenged 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star

 Updated 17 hours ago
'The Donkey King' gets social media praise after box office success

'The Donkey King' gets social media praise after box office success

 Updated 24 hours ago
After backlash, Mani says post mocking #MeToo movement not shared by him

After backlash, Mani says post mocking #MeToo movement not shared by him

 Updated yesterday
LUMS professor hails educational element of ‘The Donkey King’

LUMS professor hails educational element of ‘The Donkey King’

 Updated yesterday
Netflix clears 'Sacred Games' season two after harassment probe

Netflix clears 'Sacred Games' season two after harassment probe

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM