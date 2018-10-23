Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Oil Tankers Association withdraws strike call

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers Association on Tuesday withdrew a call for a strike following assurances from the Sindh governor.

Representatives of the association met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House today.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the association’s chairman, Shams Shahwani, said, “The governor Sindh has spoken to the federal minister and top officials regarding the matter.”

“On his assurances, we are taking back our call for a strike and hence, oil will be supplied as per routine,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said, “After the Ahmedpur incident laws were drafted which stated that vehicles which are over 20 years old will not be used. Owners of oil tankers have assured that they will improve the condition of the vehicles as it is not safe to use old vehicles to transport oil.”

Comments

More From Pakistan:

COAS visits troops on LoC, says Kashmir remains core unresolved agenda

COAS visits troops on LoC, says Kashmir remains core unresolved agenda

 Updated an hour ago
Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM Imran to meet Xi Jinping during visit to China next week

PM Imran to meet Xi Jinping during visit to China next week

 Updated 6 hours ago
Finance minister says electricity price increased by Rs1.27 per unit

Finance minister says electricity price increased by Rs1.27 per unit

 Updated 5 hours ago
No question of any country pressuring Pakistan over national interests: FO

No question of any country pressuring Pakistan over national interests: FO

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM