Oil Tankers Association withdraws strike call

KARACHI: The Oil Tankers Association on Tuesday withdrew a call for a strike following assurances from the Sindh governor.

Representatives of the association met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House today.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the association’s chairman, Shams Shahwani, said, “The governor Sindh has spoken to the federal minister and top officials regarding the matter.”

“On his assurances, we are taking back our call for a strike and hence, oil will be supplied as per routine,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said, “After the Ahmedpur incident laws were drafted which stated that vehicles which are over 20 years old will not be used. Owners of oil tankers have assured that they will improve the condition of the vehicles as it is not safe to use old vehicles to transport oil.”