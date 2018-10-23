Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 23, 2018 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meeting with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh. — AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi's son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

Khashoggi's body parts found at Saudi consul general's Istanbul home: int'l media

Body parts were found in a well at Saudi diplomat's home, Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey's Rodina party, was quoted as saying

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammad offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi — a Washington Post contributor and critic of the crown prince — was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Khashoggi was a US resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017, shortly after the powerful Prince Mohammad was appointed heir to the throne.

