Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB appeal: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Maryam, adjourns hearing till Nov 6

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Oct 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as it heard a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging suspension of the accused's prison terms in the Avenfield properties reference.

NAB had filed the petition in the apex court on Monday challenging an earlier decision by the Islamabad High Court suspending sentences given to Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition today, and issued notices to the former premier and his daughter. 

The court observed that it would not take notice of the appeal against Captain (retd) Safdar's sentence suspension, since his prison term was only one year. 

The NAB prosecutor in attendance told the bench that the IHC order comprised of 43 pages. 

To this, the chief justice observed that the order should have taken 1.5-2 pages at the most. Ask anyone, if they have ever seen an order taking up as many as 43 pages, the top judge remarked. 

The bench then adjourned the hearing of the petition till November 6.

In its petition, NAB asked for the September 19 decision by IHC to be declared null and void, contending that the “IHC had failed to appreciate that through its order, it had seriously prejudiced the case of the prosecution by holding that the trial court judgement suffered from obvious and glaring defects and infirmities and that the convictions and sentences handed down to the accused might not be sustained ultimately.”

It prayed the apex court to restore the sentences awarded to the Sharifs and to cancel the bail granted to all the accused in the reference.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a statement pertaining to reports of Justice Umar Ata Bandial's separation from the bench.

Justice Bandial has not separated himself from the bench; he is rather ill which is why Chief Justice Saqib Nisar constituted the bench again, said the statement issued by the apex court.

The reports suggesting that Justice Bandial recused himself are baseless and the chief justice has taken strict notice of these reports aired on various news channels, it said.

NAB challenges IHC decision suspending sentences of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in SC

On Sept 19, the IHC had suspended sentences of the three in the Avenfield corruption reference

Last month, Justice Minallah of the IHC had suspended the sentences handed to the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6.

Nawaz, Maryam and Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

More From Pakistan:

COAS visits troops on LoC, says Kashmir remains core unresolved agenda

COAS visits troops on LoC, says Kashmir remains core unresolved agenda

 Updated an hour ago
Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM