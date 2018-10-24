Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Oct 24 2018
By
AAGENCIES
,
Web Desk

Pakistani stocks rebound after Saudi Arabia financial deal

By
AAGENCIES
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 24, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistani stocks climbed by more than four percent on Wednesday, hours after Saudi Arabia pledged to provide Islamabad with $6 billion in financial assistance to shore up a widening balance of payments crisis.

The benchmark KSE 100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 1,556 points or 4.13 percent to push the index to 39,271 points at the close of trading.

This was only the second time in history that the index rose by more than 1,550 points in a single day. The last time the market witnessed such gains was on June 5, 2017, when the benchmark index recorded a rise of  1,566 points at closing. 

The gains followed a string of losses on the bourse after mixed signals from newly-minted Prime Minister Imran Khan's government on plans to address the country's deteriorating finances.

On Tuesday, the government struck a 12-month deal for a balance of payments lifeline during a visit to Saudi Arabia, which will deposit $3 billion with Pakistan's central bank and provide a matching one-year deferred payment facility for oil imports.

"The market has welcomed the Saudi package which has eased off the situation Pakistan was faced with of late," Muzammil Aslam, former chief executive of EFG Hermes Pakistan – the only foreign brokerage house in the country.

Dollar dips by 1.4 percent

US dollar drops by Rs1.89 in interbank

The recovery comes after Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a $6 billion aid Package to Pakistan

The US dollar also fell by Rs1.89 or 1.4 percent against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market, and was trading at Rs132.03 at the end of the day.

In the open market, the US dollar slipped by Rs 2.40 and was trading at Rs 131.50 at the time of filing of this report. 

Experts say the dip is likely to help reduce the burden on loans by Rs 179 billion for the Pakistani government.

Imran Khan's government has also entered talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it seeks a potential bailout package to stem its balance of payment and current account deficits.

Tuesday's relief package will likely lessen the amount of funds the country will need to secure from the IMF, analysts said.

Saudi Arabia to provide $3bn to Pakistan as balance of payment support

The kingdom will also provide Pakistan oil worth $3bn on deferred payment facility for one year

"Pakistan might get a $6-7 billion financial package from the IMF" in the wake of the Saudi deal, said Aslam.

An IMF team is set to arrive in Pakistan in early November to begin negotiations.

Since taking power in August, the prime minister has sought loans from friendly countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, promised to recover funds stolen by corrupt officials, and embarked on a series of high-profile populist austerity measures.

Comments

More From Business:

Rupee slips Rs0.42 against US dollar in interbank

Rupee slips Rs0.42 against US dollar in interbank

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistani stocks continue bullish run after Saudi assistance deal

Pakistani stocks continue bullish run after Saudi assistance deal

Updated 4 hours ago
US dollar drops by Rs1.89 in interbank

US dollar drops by Rs1.89 in interbank

 Updated yesterday
ECC raises power tariff for domestic consumers, gives relief to agricultural sector

ECC raises power tariff for domestic consumers, gives relief to agricultural sector

Updated yesterday
Oil slumps 5pc on Wall St tumble, Saudi supply assurances

Oil slumps 5pc on Wall St tumble, Saudi supply assurances

 Updated 2 days ago
BMW recalls over 1 mn cars over exhaust system fire risk

BMW recalls over 1 mn cars over exhaust system fire risk

 Updated 2 days ago
ECC defers decision on hike in power tariff

ECC defers decision on hike in power tariff

 Updated 3 days ago
This will be the last time Pakistan approaches IMF: Asad Umar

This will be the last time Pakistan approaches IMF: Asad Umar

 Updated 5 days ago
SBP projects higher inflation, says economic growth to remain below target

SBP projects higher inflation, says economic growth to remain below target

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM