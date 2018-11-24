PIA plane hits another aircraft while taxiing at Karachi airport: sources

Sources at the airport told Geo News that the fuel tank of PIA's ATR aircraft was damaged as it crashed with the Shaheen International Airlines plane. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane hit another aircraft at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Saturday while it was taxiing at the hangar, sources said.



Sources at the airport told Geo News that the fuel tank of PIA's ATR aircraft was damaged as it crashed with the Shaheen International Airlines plane.

Passengers were aboard the PIA aircraft when the accident took place, they added.

Emergency was imposed at the airport as fuel spilled out of the plane following the accident, and firefighters were at the scene to ensure safety.

Officials told Geo News the situation was under control and they were looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, sources within the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the accident did not result in breaking out of fire in either of the two aircraft.

They said efforts were being made to stop leakage of fuel from the aircraft's tank.

The sources explained that the engine of the said aircraft was given a run-up during examination, at which it leaped forward and hit the other plane.

They confirmed the accident caused serious damage to the ATR's engine and fuel tank.