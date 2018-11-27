Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SBCA to take action on schools in residential areas after end of academic year

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Nov 27, 2018

The SBCA has directed the school owners to shut down their respective branches till December 31. Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Director Ali Mehdi said on Monday that actions against schools built in residential areas will be taken after the end of academic year.

Speaking to Geo News, the director said that there will be no compromise over the education of students. "Students and school owners should not worry. We will take down the schools after introducing a policy on institutions built in residential premises."

The SBCA has directed the school owners to shut down their respective branches till December 31.

SBCA asks private schools in Karachi to move from residential areas

The SBCA says it is illegal to run a business in residential areas or to use a residential place for any other purposes

The SBCA has served notices to the management of private schools situated in the city's residential areas asking them to shift their branches to "proper designated premises or plots."

The SBCA in its notice said it was illegal to run a business in residential areas or to use a residential place for any other purposes.

Any land taken on lease for the residential purpose cannot be used commercially, it said. The SBCA directed the management to move such schools within a month.

“Private Schools Association of Karachi is also requested to ensure shifting of their schools/educational institutions/tuition centers on proper designated premises/plot during winter vacations,” the notice added.

Sources informed Geo News that nearly 5000 schools have been situated in residential areas of Karachi.

The SBCA warned that all illegally-built schools and other unapproved constructions across the city will be demolished and sealed soon.

Comments

