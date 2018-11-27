Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach India for Nick, Priyanka's wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ wedding is only days away and family and guests have started to arrive in India.

Nick reached New Delhi on Thursday where Priyanka Chopra was shooting for The Sky is Pink, after which the couple left for Mumbai where the wedding celebrations are under way.

Now, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, have reached Mumbai.

Nick and Priyanka’s wedding celebrations begin on November 29 in Jodhpur.



Priyanka is expected to keep the wedding a private affair. According to a report in Bombay Times, Priyanka will be boarding a chopper from Udaipur to reach Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on November 29 in order to avoid the media.

The couple is expected to host two lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Reports claim that the Hindu wedding ceremony is to be held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 and will also be followed by a Christian wedding.