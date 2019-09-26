Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 26 2019
By
Web Desk

PM meets Russian FM, urges importance of consultation on important issues

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Foreign Minister of the Russian federation Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations Security Council, said an official press release on Thursday.

In the meeting today, the PM put emphasis on the importance of both sides consulting each other on all issues of common interest.

The PM stressed the importance placed on ties with the Russian Federation in Pakistan’s foreign policy, stated the official statement.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, energy, investment, security and defence.

Recalling his interaction with Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Bishkek on 13 June 2019, the PM said that an extensive exchange of views on bilateral as well as regional and international issues took place.

He reiterated his invitation for President Putin to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and Russia had maintained close contact, following the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August in Indian occupied Kashmir.

India’s aggressive posture continues to pose a grave risk to the regional peace and security which the international community must take serious note of, he added.

“The PM emphasised that the Kashmiri population under the Indian regime had been locked down for over 53 days and the international community must urge India to lift curfew and other restrictions and also play its role in the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” said the statement.

It is worth mentioning that Russia is the president of UN Security Council for the current month, added the press release.

“Views were also exchanged on the Afghan peace process. Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He emphasised that the stalled peace process must be resumed at the earliest to advance the objectives of peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.”

Meanwhile, Vice President of Indonesia H.E. Muhammad Jusuf Kalla also called on PM Khan today on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

