Can't connect right now! retry
Other
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR, UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs42.47 and selling rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was 42.61 in the open market.

Below are the rates of the last seven days for the UAE Dirham in the open market compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
26 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.4742.61
25 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
24 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
23 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.46
42.62
21 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.49
42.64
20 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.49
42.64
19 September, 2019
AED to PKR
42.51
42.67


More From Other:

OnePlus 7T mobile price in Pakistan; OnePlus 7T mobile features and specifications

OnePlus 7T mobile price in Pakistan; OnePlus 7T mobile features and specifications

 Updated 6 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile price in Pakistan; Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile price in Pakistan; Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile features and specifications

 Updated 7 hours ago
Gold rate in Dubai: Today's gold prices in UAE - September 27, 2019

Gold rate in Dubai: Today's gold prices in UAE - September 27, 2019

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st ODI Live Cricket Match Ball-by-Ball Commentary

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st ODI Live Cricket Match Ball-by-Ball Commentary

 Updated 6 hours ago
Oppo F9 mobile price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 mobile features and specifications

Oppo F9 mobile price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 mobile features and specifications

 Updated 12 hours ago
SAR to PKR, Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

SAR to PKR, Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

 Updated 13 hours ago
USD to PKR, Dollar Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

USD to PKR, Dollar Rate in Pakistan - 27 September 2019, Open Market Currency Rate

 Updated 13 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan, Today's Gold Price 27 September 2019

Gold Rate in Pakistan, Today's Gold Price 27 September 2019

 Updated 6 hours ago
Today's Currency Rates of US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Qatari Riyal, UK Pound in Pakistan - Open Market 27-Sep-2019

Today's Currency Rates of US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Qatari Riyal, UK Pound in Pakistan - Open Market 27-Sep-2019

 Updated 13 hours ago
Oppo F11 mobile price in Pakistan; Oppo F11 mobile features and specifications

Oppo F11 mobile price in Pakistan; Oppo F11 mobile features and specifications

 Updated yesterday
AIOU admissions: October 15 last date for AIOU semester autumn 2019

AIOU admissions: October 15 last date for AIOU semester autumn 2019

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 26-09-19

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 26-09-19

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM