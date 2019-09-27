Sidra’s ton helps Blasters clinch National Triangular Women Cricket C’ship

LAHORE: An unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday.

Being put into bat, PCB Blasters scored 216 for five in 50 overs as their right-handed opening batter Sidra hit 11 fours in her unbeaten knock of 153-ball 102.

She added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who scored 42 off 47 balls with one four and three sixes.

In their run-chase, PCB Challengers scored 210 for seven in 50 overs, just seven runs short of the target. Requiring 14 runs in the final over to win the match, the challengers managed to score only seven runs off Aliya Riaz bowling.

Javeria Rauf top-scored in the innings with 51 off 83 balls with seven fours. Bismah Maroof scored a 56-ball 44, which was laced with five fours. Both contributed a 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tooba Hassan and Almas Akram took two wickets each for PCB Blasters.

Sidra Amin was declared the player of the match, while PCB Challengers leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah won the player of the tournament award for bagging 14 wickets in the tournament.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 216-5, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 102 not out, Aliya Riaz 42)

PCB Challengers 210-7, 50 overs (Jaweria Rauf 51, Bismah Maroof 44, Natalia Pervaiz 39 not out; Tooba Hassan 2-28, Almas Akram 2-38)