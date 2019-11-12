Nawaz refuses to go abroad after 'conditional permission' from govt

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to go abroad after 'conditional permission' was granted by the government to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday.



Sources claimed that a one-and-a-half hour meeting was held between the former prime minister and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, at Jati Umra.

The Sharif brothers' departure for London remains unconfirmed. Sources within the Sharif family also stated that an air ambulance had also not been called to transport Sharif from Pakistan to London for medical treatment.



Cabinet sub-committee to announce decision tomorrow

The cabinet's subcommittee has reserved its verdict on whether Nawaz Sharif's name will be taken out from the no-fly list or not.



The subcommittee will announce its decision on Wednesday at 10:00 am.



"We have deposited security bonds at the court, will not provide any further bonds," said PML-N leader Ata Tarar.



Read more: Federal cabinet gives green signal for removal of Nawaz's name from ECL

The federal cabinet agreed to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday, paving the way for him to seek medical treatment abroad.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the sub-committee of the federal cabinet took a recess after failing to arrive at a decision on whether or not to remove Sharif's name from the ECL.

The former prime minister will have to deposit security bonds. A conditional approval to remove Nawaz's name from the no-fly list has been given by the government, claim sources.

During the hearing today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) refused to give an opinion on the issue, saying that the federal cabinet had the authority to remove anyone’s name from the no-fly list.

The accountability bureau said it had no objection to the government’s letter and neither had it given approval for it.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem is presided over the committee meeting. A personal physician of the former prime minister as well as PML-N’s Deputy Secretary Attaullah Tarrar are also part of the meeting along with Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Federal cabinet to make final decision: Farogh Naseem

The federal cabinet will make the final decision. The subcommittee will only give recommendations to the cabinet, said Farogh Naseem while speaking to Geo News.

"Nawaz Sharif is critical and the reports we saw, they had 'issues' in them," he said.

Naseem said that it was Nawaz's choice whether he wanted to go abroad or not. He said that he could not comment on what advice the former prime minister had been given or what decision he would take regarding the issue.