Disha Patani’s inner persona will leave you in shock. Photo: Instagram



Disha Patani is known to be one of the most mesmerizing rising talents in Bollywood today, however, it seems that her personal style is in sheer contrast as to what she dons on set.

Disha spoke at length about her personal style, and the differences in her wardrobe preferences. Whether it is a quick stop to a café or an event, the actor would happily sport a messy hairdo with comfy and baggy clothes any day.

During an interview with the Times of India, Disha revealed, “When I’m not working, I walk into cafes and buy coffee for myself. I’m usually in messy, relaxed, workout clothes, with no make-up and hair tied in a bun or something. Dressing up is like a little break from that, when I want to be my cute or pretty self. At heart, I am a tomboy and I go back to being that every single day,”.

She added, "Earlier I thought that I’m an actor and my job is to just play a part. But actually, I also have to be entertaining when I meet people, and say these cool and funny things. I’m a boring person and I find it very hard to be funny and gimmicky.”

She went on to say, “As for clothes, at the beginning of the career, you want to dress up and look a certain way. With time, you realise it doesn’t matter. No matter what you do, people will always have something to say. The idea is to be yourself and do what you like.”



