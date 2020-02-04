Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and hubby Danish Taimoor’s PDA-filled photos have taken the internet by storm

The celebrity couple have showered love and praises on each other on Instagram.

Ayeza, who portrayed a controversial role in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled endearing photo with caption, “Mohabbat jab jab hogi yaad rkhna...Tum se he hogi... baar baar hogi (Whenever I fall in love, it will be you. And it will happen again and again).

The same PDA-filled photo was shared by Danish who wrote, “Kuch MOHABBATEN itni shaffaf hoti hain k unhen khud se hi chupana parta hai kay kahin apni hi nazar na lag jaye..(Some love and affections are so pure that they have to be hidden from oneself lest they fall victim to one's own bad mojo.”

The couple's love and affection-filled endearing posts garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Ayeza Khan celebrated her 29th birthday with hubby and children and shared some adorable photos with fans and followers.

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office
Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM