Help people who can't sit back home without working: Saba Qamar to fans amid coronavirus crisis

As the novel coronavirus continues to take and affect the lives of people across the world, showbiz and sports celebrities are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the crisis that has gripped humanity.

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has also shared a lengthy note while addressing people around the world.

While the actress urged people to help those in need, she also lauded the doctors and other medical staff who are treating the patients across the world:

Below is her Instagram post:

"Dear world, we are in a situation where we need to be together to fight this pandemic. #Covid19 is growing rapidly and we have to play our part.

So what to do now? Well, the part we can play is to self quarantine and contain ourself at our places. By this we are doing great favour to the humanity! We just not have to protect ourselves but our community as well. While doing that don't forget those in need, we all can help them by donating a little amount to the people who cannot sit back home without working, so if we pay them some amount they can also save themselves and their families from this serious issue that we are facing right now. A huge round applause to all the doctors around the globe for serving the patients and still working for all of us, let's all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance. A little precaution can save us from a big trouble.

Here are some tips to make yourself busy in self isolation. (this is also what I am doing these days) - Wash hands regularly -Take Shower

- Pray - Do Yoga

- Watch movies/Seasons

- Learn new better things from YouTube informative videos

Remember we all can beat this pandemic just by fighting with this together, we are all in this together and let's all get out of this TOGETHER, this too shall pass ~ Insha Allah :)".