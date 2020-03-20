Tecno’s First Brand Ambassador Mehwish Hayat is revealed

TECNO, most prominent smartphone brand has appointed none other than but media Superstar Mehwish Hayat, as it’s first-ever brand ambassador in Pakistan. In a recent video which went viral on social media, Mehwish has revealed that Camon 15 will make its debut on 24th March in the live event to be broadcast across Pakistan.

Most renowned celebrity of Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. Her charisma, lively personality and eye-catching visage strikingly resembles the embedded qualities of Camon 15 which is going to be the new hype among the photography lovers. Also, this will be first phone Mehwish will be endorsing for TECNO!

Creek Ma, the General Manger of the brand is overwhelmed to have Mehwish Hayat on-board: “We are delighted to announce Mehwish Hayat as part of TECNO Family. Her charismatic personality goes in line with our brand, as both she and our brand are known for achieving excellence and breaking boundaries in our respective fields. The partnership with versatile Diva enables TECNO to reach great heights and take the perfect selfie experience to an exquisite dimension.”

TECNO’s upcoming Camon 15 is going to be the first brand series of its name to be launched in a Live Broadcast to be shown nationwide at 7PM on March 24th. Fans who are going to watch the live stream will be able to win smartphone by TECNO.

Within a very short time, TECNO has become a premium smartphone brand by making its presence in more than 60 countries, with its dedication to bring forward feature-rich devices for its users.

Upcoming Camon 15 will have revolutionary specs like 48MP Rear Quad Camera, 32MP pop-up Selfie Camera, a huge visual screen, and spacious memory to give you the everlasting tech experience. Through its promising services and innovative products, TECNO is all set to overtake its rivals.